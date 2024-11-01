NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear after Lakers’ loss against Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the loss, calling it the first game where the team didn’t play up to standard.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 134-110 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking their second loss of the NBA regular season. Reflecting on the performance, Anthony Davis pointed out that this game was their first real off night in terms of execution.

Head coach JJ Redick’s Lakers kicked off a five-game road trip with a loss to the Suns before heading to Cleveland. Davis acknowledged that while they didn’t win in Phoenix, the team’s spacing and offensive rhythm were strong compared to their struggles against Cleveland.

“Not expected. We know what we’re doing, even though we’re a new team,” Davis said. “We’ve shown in four games what we’re capable of doing on the offensive end when we’re organized, especially in the first three games.”

“And then, even the game against Phoenix, the first game on this road trip, we had great spacing, we got great looks offensively,” he continued. “This is the first game where we regressed, and we were god-awful offensively because of our spacing. Nothing about us being a new team… We just didn’t do it tonight.”

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Davis listed as ‘probable’ for Raptors game

The Lakers face the Toronto Raptors tonight in Canada, and Davis is listed as “probable” due to a hip issue sustained in the first quarter against Cleveland.

see also Lakers News: Rui Hachimura gives credit to JJ Redick for Anthony Davis’ amazing form

However, reporter David Yapkowitz noted that the Lakers’ listing is precautionary, with signs pointing to Davis likely playing. His presence alongside LeBron James could be key in helping the Lakers secure their first road win of the season.

Strong start for Davis

In the preseason, JJ Redick emphasized his intention to make Davis a central focus, aiming for a “monster season” from the forward. So far, that plan has paid off. Davis led the team in all three wins, scoring over 30 points each game and dominating on both sides of the ball.

He also contributed significantly in the loss to the Suns, putting up 29 points and 15 rebounds. Although his numbers dipped against the Cavaliers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Davis’s start to the season has been impressive and impactful.

