NBA News: Draymond Green makes things clear on Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s decision about Kuminga

Draymond Green has come out in defense of NBA Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s decision regarding teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

The Golden State Warriors have had to manage injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins at the start of the NBA season. To compensate for these absences, coach Steve Kerr decided to adjust the starting lineup. Draymond Green has defended his coach’s decision, which includes bringing Jonathan Kuminga off the bench.

Despite Kerr’s choice, Jonathan Kuminga has responded positively to his new role on the team. He has shown a good attitude and contributed significantly to the team’s success from the bench.

However, the decision has sparked some controversy, as Kuminga has demonstrated progress in his game. Draymond Green explained that the change was made to improve spacing on the court and enhance the team’s offensive flow.

“Before the first Pelicans game, it was announced that Kuminga was benched, and it was a complete overreaction. The lineup change was because Steph wasn’t out there, so we needed more shooting, more spacing,” Green said on his podcast.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a collision in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Kuminga and his role on the Warriors

Kuminga has proven to be a talented player but still has areas for improvement, particularly in his three-point shooting. By removing him from the starting lineup, the Warriors aim to optimize their offensive game and create more scoring opportunities for other players.

“Instead of JK, we added Moses and Buddy to spread the floor. If not, they were just going to zone us, clog the paint, and make it hard for everyone. That’s not a knock on JK; if anything, it’s probably a knock on me and Trayce,” Green added.

What’s next for the Warriors this NBA season?

The Warriors, who hold a 4-1 record at the start of the NBA season, will face the Houston Rockets next Saturday. The team aims to remain competitive and has so far found a formula that works without their star Stephen Curry.