Atletico Madrid will face Manchester City for second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will face each other at the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Atletico Madrid are preparing to host Manchester City in what will undoubtedly be a very difficult game for the locals, they have to win by a goal difference to force extra time, or by two goals to advance to the semifinals. Whatever the case, the truth is that "Aleti" must win and it will not be easy.

Manchester City know that they are the main favorites to advance to the semi-finals, however, they should not be overconfident as a 1-0 victory is no guarantee of anything. They must try to impose their game in Spain, have the ball, try to hurt Atletico Madrid, and very importantly not give rise to counterattacks.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: Date

This second leg game of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano this Wednesday, April 13 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City

The second leg of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com.