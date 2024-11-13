Al Hilal reportedly makes major decision on Neymar’s future amid Santos interest

Neymar's potential move to Santos next year is gaining traction. However, according to new reports, Al Hilal has made a major decision regarding the Brazilian star.

Neymar’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months as the Brazilian star has recovered from his ACL injury, which had him sidelined for over a year. Al Hilal has reportedly made a crucial decision regarding his contract.

According to TNT Brasil, citing anonymous sources, Saudi Arabia’s champions have decided not to release Neymar in January. While earlier reports from UOL and Saudi outlets suggested that discussions were underway to terminate his contract at the start of 2025, this now appears unlikely.

Al Hilal reportedly intends to keep Neymar for the Club World Cup, set to be played in the United States, which starts on June 15. The tournament could see Al Hilal face off against teams like Real Madrid, the Champions League holders, and Inter Miami, led by Neymar’s former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

However, Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal expires on June 30, 2025, leaving the door open for a potential mid-season move to Santos for the Brasileirão campaign. With Santos back in Brazil’s top flight, reports indicate the club is eyeing a reunion with other former stars such as Ganso and Gabigol alongside Neymar.

Neymar of Al-Hilal looks on during the AFC Champions League Elite match ( Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Santos confirms interest in Neymar

Amid ongoing rumors, Santos has confirmed its interest in Neymar. “[We are] clear and objective—his father and his staff know it,” said club president Marcelo Teixeira.

Márcio Calves, Santos’ executive director, added that while no official negotiations are underway, he is optimistic about Neymar’s return. “Neymar’s relationship with Santos is wonderful. He started his career here, and the possibility of his return depends on his desire and his performance with Al Hilal,” he said.

“I believe there’s a 60% chance Neymar will join us when his contract with Al Hilal ends. He could decide to leave because he loves Santos and is thinking about the 2026 World Cup,” he added.

Neymar on his future

Neymar, who joined Al Hilal from PSG in 2023 for $95 million, recently discussed his time in Saudi Arabia while helping launch the country’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup. He expressed his happiness about playing there, saying:

“The opportunity to play here and live in a country like this is very important. That’s why I always say I was very well received here. I’m very happy, and I’m sure it will only get better. I’m confident other stars will come here. I believe many will have the opportunity to experience what I have experienced.”