Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US Liga MX Apertura 2022

Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul will face each other this Tuesday, 26 July at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US.

Two teams that have not had a good start in this Apertura 2022 will face each other in this game. Both obtained 4 points, product of 1 victory, 1 draw and 2 losses. In their last game for Matchday 4, they both tied and could get out of the Re-qualification zone so this game will have great interest.

And although both have had a fairly similar performance so far, in the case of Cruz Azul it is expected that they will fight much higher than they are doing, at least for the first 4 places, while Atletico San Luis will surely fight for position. of Re-qualification. Likewise, this game will be important and interesting because a draw is of no use to any of them.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Alfonso Lastras Stadium, San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been 19 games between these two teams, of which only 1 ended in a draw, a promising statistic for there to be a winner and a more interesting match, especially since neither team is served by a tie. Cruz Azul are the dominators with 12 victories, while Atletico San Luis obtained 6.

The last time they faced against each other was on April 25, 2022 for Matchday 16 of this year's Liga MX Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Atletico San Luis won 1-0 with a goal by Ricardo Chavez.

How to watch or live stream Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, July 26 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atletico San Luis are the favorite with 2.45 odds, while Cruz Azul have 2.87. A tie would finish in a 3.10 payout.

BetMGM Atletico San Luis 2.45 Tie 3.10 Cruz Azul 2.87

