Paul Pogba to return to soccer at Juventus after suspension lifted

The Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba had his doping suspension lifted and is set to return to the field soon.

Paul Pogba‘s doping suspension has been shortened from four years to 18 months after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This means the French midfielder can return to Juventus by March 2025, instead of the original August 2027 date.

With the reduced suspension, Pogba can return to play for Juventus as soon as March 2025. He was originally facing a ban until August 2027. Italy’s anti-doping agency wanted the maximum penalty after his failed test, but Pogba has always claimed he didn’t knowingly take any banned substances.

Pogba played only 2 games last season for Juventus before his suspension was sanctioned. Had he served his full four years, he would be 34 years old by then.

Paul Pogba’s Statement After Suspension Lifted

Paul Pogba issued a statement: “As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters.”

Paul Pogba of Juventus runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match between Juventus and Sevilla FC at Allianz Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

What’s Next for Pogba? Starting in January, he will be able to train with Juventus, and two months later, he will be able to compete officially.

Pogba had only played 12 games in the last two seasons; his first year at Juventus was marred by injuries, and in his second, he was hit with the doping case.