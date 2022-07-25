Tigres UANL will visit Juarez for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US Liga MX Apertura 2022

For the Matchday 5 Tigres UANL will visit Juarez this Tuesday, 26 July. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Tigres UANL, will seek in this Matchday to continue being one of the first of the standings. At the moment they have 9 points as a result of 3 wins and 1 loss. With Monterrey and Toluca with the same score, not adding the 3 points would allow one of those two teams, as well as Puebla and Pachuca who have 8 points, to surpass them and it is something that Tigres will not allow.

Juarez had a good start in the tournament obtaining 5 points out of 9 which placed them among the top positions, but the 1-0 loss against Necaxa left them in ninth place, although for now in the Re-qualification zone. Likewise, a victory would bring them closer to the leaders, so the team from northern Mexico will go for the victory.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not many games between these two teams throughout history. There are only 6, in which despite being few games, Tigres UANL have become dominant. In fact, Juarez could never win against this team, and only tied once, leaving Tigres with 5 wins.

The last time they faced each other was on February 26, 2022, for this year's Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres won 3-2 with goals from Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac (2), while Fernando Arce and Alejandro Arribas scored for Juarez.

How to watch or live stream Juarez vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, July 26 at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Juarez and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are the favorite with 2.05 odds, while Juarez have 3.30. A tie would finish in a 3.20 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Juarez 3.30 Tie 3.20 Tigres UANL 2.05

*Odds via BetMGM