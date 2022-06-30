Barca are expected to clinch one of the biggest departures of the summer with one player's exit said to be in the final stages. However, it is not Frenkie De Jong nor Samuel Umtiti.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona last summer was a result of the club's ongoing financial difficulties. Despite the fact that Camp Nou has helped enable many transactions in the last year and earned an estimated £176 million from the sale of 10% of the TV rights, the club's financial condition remains precarious.

No prominent first-team player has been sold after the departure of Philippe Coutinho. Daniel Alves, and Ousmane Dembele will leave the side as free agents once their contracts end, while youngster Ferran Jutgla left for Club Brugge.

An unwelcome indicator, given that the Blaugrana are counting on player sales to generate income in the lead-up to the next campaign. With several Barcelona players eager to cement their destiny in the next week, the scenario might alter.

Clement Lenglet to leave Barcelona and join Tottenham on loan

A number of the team's current members, including French defender Clement Lenglet, are slated to leave in the coming months. The wisest course of action for a player who had fallen out of favor with coach Xavi Hernandez at the conclusion of the previous season is to leave the team.

Now, Barcelona and Tottenham have agreed on a loan deal for the 27-year-old center-back, according to reports from The Athletic. It is likely that the addition of Andreas Christensen would further degrade Lenglet, who is already out of favor with the La Liga squad.

In addition, the Catalan club are currently looking at Jules Kounde as well. If Gerard Pique continues to play, that would essentially make the Frenchman the team's fifth or sixth-choice defender. This does not include Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza, both of whom are staring towards the departure door.

The season-long loan signing for Lenglet is a boost for Antonio Conte's defense that allowed 40 goals in the Premier League last year. Even though Lenglet has signed a contract extension until June 2026 in October 2020, Barca are still struggling with debts of £1 billion and severe spending and recruiting limits.