Barcelona's fortunes have changed since Xavi Hernandez took over, becoming an attractive landing spot in Europe again. In fact, a La Masia product would even take a pay cut for a Camp Nou return.

Barcelona hit rock bottom last year, facing a terrible start to the season amid a delicate financial situation. However, things would start to change with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez in November 2021.

Though their progress was not enough to finish the season with a piece of silverware, it laid a foundation on which to build this summer. Barcelona recruited new talent in this transfer window, aiming to build on the improvement made under Xavi.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, and Jules Kounde have made their way to the Camp Nou for the 2022-23 season, but Barca don't seem to be done yet. The La Liga giants reportedly are considering to bring back a La Masia product, who would even take a pay cut.

Report: Barcelona product would take pay cut to return

According to Marca, Hector Bellerin is once again on the radar of Barcelona as they intend to strengthen the right-back position. The Spanish defender has already been linked with a Camp Nou return in the past, and now they could finally make it happen.

Bellerin, 27, left La Masia as a teenager to join the Arsenal academy in 2011. Three years later, he was promoted to the Gunners' first team after a one-year loan spell at Watford. Bellerin quickly established himself in the starting eleven, emerging as one of the most promising right-backs in the Premier League.

His fast rise in north London caught the eye of Barcelona in 2016, but a deal never materialized. Bellerin continued at Arsenal but he would fell down in the pecking order with the arrival of Mikel Arteta in late 2019.

Having spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Betis, he is back at Arsenal but still runs from behind. With his not much room in the first team and less than a year left in his contract, the English side would be open to move him.

Barcelona reportedly prefer Villarreal's Juan Foyth or Dortmund's Thomas Meunier, but in the event they fail to land either of them, they would switch their attention to Bellerin. Not only it would be an easier deal, but also a cheaper one as he would take a pay cut to his €4m annual salary.