Amid the New York Jets' struggles, an NFL legend has stepped forward, offering to coach the AFC East team and revive Aaron Rodgers' career.

Just a year ago, the Jets made a bold move by signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers were ready to part ways with the Super Bowl XLV champion, making his arrival in New York seem like the perfect fit.

The front office then started to sign several players to surround Rodgers with more talent. However, their attempts to find success have not gone well, and the club is severely struggling.

NFL legend makes a pitch to coach the Jets and save Rodgers’ career

Things have not gone as the Jets anticipated with the presence of Aaron Rodgers on the roster. Even though the club signed almost all the players he desired, including Davante Adams, the quarterback has been very far from the expectations set.

With a 3-8 record, the Jets currently stand at third place in the AFC East, tied with the Patriots. For many analysts, this star-studded roster should not be in that situation, including a huge NFL legend.

Rex Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014 and won the Super Bowl XXXV as defensive line coach for the Ravens, is a believer that the team can do better. For that reason, he has raised his hand to coach the club again, making a clear pitch that he could save Aaron Rodgers’ career.

“I look at it this way, blow it up? We’re going to blow the opponents up. There’s way too much talent on this team to play the way we’ve been playing. Period,” Ryan said. “And how hard can you get a guy to play? That’s the thing. Nobody has seen a team going to play as hard as this team is going to play in the future, trust me, if I’m the guy. Trust me. And that’s going to be it. That’s what’s going to separate me from all these other guys you’re going to bring in. Your Grudens your whoever, whatever. Give me a break. They ain’t New York Jets. I’m all about the Jets …”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan previously coached quarterbacks like Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, and Tyrod Taylor, so the opportunity to coach Aaron Rodgers would definitely be great for him in his return to the NFL.

When was the last time Rex Ryan coached in the NFL?

The last time Rex Ryan coached in the NFL was in 2016, when he was with the Buffalo Bills. Across his eight-year career, he posted a 61-66 record.

He has only had two winning seasons in his career, the first two with the Jets. In both campaigns, New York finished second in the AFC East and lost in the AFC Championship game to the Colts and the Steelers, respectively.

