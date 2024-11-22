Following his controversial loss to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has received a new ranking in the heavyweight division, and it’s a shocking one.

Losing to Jake Paul has brought several consequences for Mike Tyson. The legendary boxer has received some bad news, as his heavyweight world ranking has dropped significantly.

Last Friday marked Mike Tyson’s return to professional boxing after 19 years. Iron Mike accepted Jake Paul’s challenge for a bout, which meant that their records would be directly impacted afterward.

Mike Tyson lasted all eight two-minute rounds. However, it was clear that he was not in physical condition to fight, and he lost to the influencer, marking his seventh defeat in his career.

Mike Tyson’s heavyweight ranking drops after loss to Jake Paul

Earlier this year, Mike Tyson agreed to terms with Jake Paul for a fight in Texas. Netflix was in charge of the broadcast, live-streaming what would become one of the most-watched sports events in history.

Everyone was eager to witness the return of Mike Tyson to the ring. Iron Mike, despite the rumors about his condition, was ready to fight a boxer 31 years younger than him.

Although Tyson lasted all eight rounds, it was clear he was not physically capable of fighting for the win. Mike lost by unanimous decision, with even one judge scoring all the rounds in favor of Jake Paul.

Following this unfortunate outcome, the heavyweight world ranking has been updated. Prior to the bout, BoxRec had Mike Tyson ranked 309th, but after his loss to Jake Paul, Iron Mike is now in 314th place.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

However, for many fans, this ranking is questionable. Mike Tyson now ranks below some boxers who have only had one fight in their career, or others who have losing records.

Why has Mike Tyson been suspended from boxing?

Following his match against Jake Paul, the Texas Combative Sports Program suspended both Paul and Mike Tyson. However, unlike other sports, suspensions are common in boxing.

Mike Tyson has been suspended for 24 days from any boxing matches. According to the rules, fighters must take a mandatory rest of three days per round fought, and Iron Mike lasted all eight rounds against Jake Paul.

