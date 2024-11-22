Former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos names the greatest player in soccer history

Former Real Madrid and German midfield maestro Toni Kroos didn’t hesitate when asked who he believes is the greatest soccer player of all time.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, now enjoying retirement after a glittering career at both the club and international levels, has never shied away from sharing his candid thoughts. When it comes to the age-old debate about soccer’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Kroos offered a definitive answer, backed by years of experience playing alongside one of the sport’s legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two names that dominate this debate, and for Kroos, the answer is clear. “Cristiano Ronaldo is the best soccer player I’ve ever played with… He’s addicted to success and trophies, something he achieved plenty of at Real Madrid, and I think he feels the same way,” Kroos said in an interview with RMTV.

“I really appreciate his decision to keep going,” he continued. “They [Ronaldo and Messi] keep giving their best and making the most of what soccer has to offer. That’s the path to follow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kroos didn’t stop at naming Ronaldo the greatest; he also praised the Portuguese star as a role model. “He’s one of my favorite examples. What people see is him scoring a lot of goals and driving fast cars,” Kroos explained.

Advertisement

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his sides fourth goal during the La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid. David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

“But I was his neighbor, and every time I went to training, his car was already there. When I left training, his car was still there. What he accomplished was thanks to his incredible ambition and hard work. People only see the finished product—they don’t see the effort he puts in,” Kroos added.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid legend Marcelo makes his stance clear in the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

A nod to Lionel Messi’s brilliance

Although Kroos firmly stands by Ronaldo as his GOAT, he hasn’t been shy about acknowledging Lionel Messi’s extraordinary talents. After Messi’s triumph with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, Kroos was among the first to hail his incredible consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

“In terms of individual performances in a tournament, I’ve never seen anyone play as consistently as this guy,” Kroos said during an episode of his podcast with his brother. “Keep in mind, he’s never played for clubs I particularly like, which shows I’m serious when I say this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

Toni Kroos: A career to remember

Kroos had a storied career that spanned stints at Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, as well as with the German national team. Over 732 official matches, Kroos scored 66 goals and tallied 149 assists, amassing an impressive 33 trophies at the club level.

His crowning achievement? Winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany, where they defeated Messi’s Argentina in the final—a fitting milestone in a career that bridged two of soccer’s all-time greats.