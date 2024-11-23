Russell Wilson had to face very tough questions from reporters after Justin Fields replaced him in many plays during the game between the Steelers and the Browns. The veteran had a clear message for Mike Tomlin.

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers were favorites to beat the Cleveland Browns on the road. However, they were surprised by a hungry AFC North rival led by Myles Garrett.

In the end, the Steelers lost 24-19 and, with a very tough schedule ahead, it’s uncertain if they will manage to retain the lead in the division. Furthermore, their status as Super Bowl contenders is being questioned.

Right now, Mike Tomlin needs to make a lot of adjustments to put Pittsburgh back in the top tier alongside teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields could be an answer.

Who is the Steelers’ starting QB now?

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but, during the game against the Cleveland Browns, Justin Fields took the field in many key plays with the special package promised by Mike Tomlin.

After the loss, reporters asked the veteran if he was surprised to be out of the game in a crucial third down which might have sealed the victory for the Steelers in the fourth quarter.

“We all as a team are trying to make plays. We’re trying to do different things. Obviously, we have trust in Justin too and what he can do what he’s capable of. I always want to be in there. That’s just the competitor in me, but, at the same time, we have a great trust in Justin like I said.”

Who are the two quarterbacks of the Steelers?

Although Russell Wilson should keep getting the most amount of plays for the Steelers, it’s clear that Justin Fields is now clearly a second option for Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith in specific situations.

The former quarterback of the Chicago Bears is fully recovered from a hamstring injury and that’s why his role might increase. Before a run to the playoffs, Wilson has no problem with that and admitted he cannot anticipate when changes might be called during a game.

“Anticipation of it. I don’t know when it’s going to happen. I don’t necessarily know when it’s going to happen. Whenever it does, all I want us to do is win. That’s all I care about. Whatever it takes for us to win. Obviously, when Justin gets in there, I’m rooting for him to do great and make a big play. We’re always rooting for each other.”