Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have to make a big decision for the future of the franchise. They can only pay one big contract to Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Mike Tomlin made a huge decision before the start of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields arrived to improve a quarterback room which didn’t give results with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

It was a key move trying to win the Super Bowl and, so far, the results are positive. The Steelers have an 8-3 record as first place in the AFC North. Although they suffered a surprising loss against the Cleveland Browns, there’s time to bounce back.

However, general manager Omar Khan and Tomlin also need to think about the future of the franchise. This year, Wilson and Fields are really cheap options, but, in the next months, they’ll need to choose one of them to pay a big contract.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

According to reports by Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a consequence, Mike Tomlin and the team’s front office are starting to envision the next contract for the veteran.

Although they could try to offer a modest deal to Justin Fields, the truth is that the young player wants to be a starter and his performances during the first half the season should give him a change to get a very solid deal elsewhere. He won’t accept another year as backup.

How much will Steelers pay Russell Wilson?

The information on both reports mentions that the Steelers want to pay Russell Wilson approximately $100 million in a three-year contract. It’s a similar benchmark compared to Baker Mayfield and his recent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson will be 36-years old and that is the biggest different with Mayfield. Nevertheless, at least for now, the Steelers are convinced this is the path to finally have a successor to Ben Roethlisberger.