NFL imposes strong fine on Andy Reid's Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after controversial gesture

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was fined for a controversial celebration in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills.

The break of the perfect 9-0 record was not the only bad news that came out for the Kansas City Chiefs after the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. In this case, the NFL published the announcement of a fine for Patrick Mahomes, the star of the team led by Andy Reid.

Every Saturday, the National Football League announces the players suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike or violent actions in the previous week. Reid’s Chiefs had already suffered a fine when Tershawn Wharton was fined for an unsportsmanlike action against the New Orleans Saints.

In this case, the fined player is Mahomes, the Chiefs star, who will not receive a sports suspension and will be able to play in the game against the Carolina Panthers, when Reid’s team tries to resume the winning streak that was interrupted last week.

Why was Mahomes fined?

Mahomes was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating a touchdown pass last week against the Bills. The Chiefs quarterback will have to pay $14,069. The information was provided by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The controversial gesture was made by Mahomes celebrating a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the game against Buffalo. The Chiefs star appeared to mimic a rifle, which was considered an unsportsmanlike act. The NFL has sanctioned this type of action in the past.

When is the next game for Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Chiefs?

The Chiefs will look to put the tough win over the Bills behind them and get back to winning ways when they visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. Reid‘s team is aiming for double-digit wins against a team with a 3-7 record.