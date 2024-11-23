MLB News: Yankees part ways with two players and sign outfielder for $5 million to stay

The New York Yankees' roster reshaping continues as two more players will not be returning for the upcoming season, while a third has signed on for another year to continue wearing the pinstripes.

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a roster cleanup, reshaping their team as they look ahead to the 2025 season. With an eye on bolstering their lineup, the Bombers are also making tough decisions. The moves come as part of a broader strategy to clear space and strengthen key positions for the upcoming season.

Among the players the Yankees have opted to let go are utility player Jon Berti and reliever Tim Mayza, both of whom won’t be returning to the team next year. These moves highlight the Yankees’ focus on retooling their roster, as they balance building for the present and securing long-term success after the 2024 World Series elimination.

In a more positive move, the Yankees have reached an agreement with outfielder Trent Grisham. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the team has signed Grisham to a one-year, $5 million deal to avoid arbitration. The agreement also includes the potential for Grisham to earn an additional $250,000 in bonuses based on plate appearances, ensuring his return to the Yankees for another season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision to keep Grisham marks a key part of the Yankees’ efforts to retain important contributors as they focus on improving their roster. Grisham’s deal ensures that the Yankees have another reliable outfielder as they continue to rebuild the lineup a little.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yankees Still Waiting on Soto

According to recent comments from Aaron Judge, the future of Dominican outfielder Juan Soto is still up in the air. Soto has yet to sign with the Yankees or any other team. Even the team captain admitted that it would be ideal to have multiple Juan Sotos on the roster.

Advertisement