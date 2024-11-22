Messi's Inter Miami contract set to expire next year, but club owner teases major plans for 2026

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas outlined his vision for the team in 2026, including the possibility of retaining Lionel Messi, whose contract is set to expire next year.

Last week, Lionel Messi concluded his first full season in Major League Soccer. After joining Inter Miami midway through 2023, the Argentine superstar made an immediate impact, leading the team to its first-ever Leagues Cup title. Now, with just one year left on his contract, club owner Jorge Mas has made it clear that securing Messi’s future remains a top priority.

“Lionel Messi is under contract till 2025. Leo and I will sit down and discuss the future,” Mas said during a press conference last Friday, following Gerardo Martino’s departure as Inter Miami head coach.

Mas went on to outline the club’s vision for Messi. “As I’ve said before, and I will repeat it now, I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 in Miami, and the opening of our 2026 season—hopefully after a trophy in the 2025 season—Lionel Messi will be our number 10.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This statement underscores Inter Miami’s determination to extend Messi’s stay, potentially aligning his career with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States. Should Messi remain with the Herons, he would head into the tournament as a 39-year-old MLS player.

Advertisement

Inter Miami CF owners Jorge Mas celebrates with Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF as he holds his trophy during the Ballon d’Or trophy presentation at DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Advertisement

Lofty goals for Inter Miami

Jorge Mas expressed high expectations for the coming seasons, setting the bar for the next head coach. “There’s pressure here to win, and that pressure is going to continue,” Mas stated, emphasizing the team’s competitive goals.

Advertisement

Inter Miami aim to contend across multiple competitions, including the MLS, the CONCACAF Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup. “To have success in this league, we need not only a great starting eleven, we need depth on our rosters,” Mas explained. “We’re gonna use every single roster mechanism given to us by the league to build the best roster we can to compete in 2025.”

see also Inter Miami player gets real on Lionel Messi’s high standards: ‘With him, it's unacceptable’

Inter Miami’s new stadium

As Jorge Mas said, Inter Miami are constructing a new stadium that is expected to be completed by early 2026. The venue will accommodate 25,000 spectators and will be situated in Freedom Park, a multi-purpose complex near Miami International Airport. Until its completion, the Herons will continue to play the 2025 season at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which has a capacity of 21,500.

Advertisement