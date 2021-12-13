Shortly after bringing back Dani Alves, Barcelona could lean on the return of another familiar face in winter if Xavi Hernandez gives the green light to his arrival. Here, check out the details.

Their Champions League group stage elimination, which sent them to the Europa League for the first time in more than a decade, seems to have been the final straw for Barcelona. Changes need to be made soon and Xavi Hernandez is willing to make the necessary decisions to get his team back on track.

With Lionel Messi gone since August, Barca's squad suffered a huge downgrade that was translated into poor results this season, not only at the international stage but also in La Liga, where they're closer to relegation spots than to leaders Real Madrid.

However, the club lacks the money to afford big-time signings that could improve this roster overnight. That's why free agency has become such an attractive market for Los Cules, who may consider the return of a familiar face who could sign for nothing in January.

Report: Former Barcelona player could return to Camp Nou for free in winter

The Blaugranas' financial struggles have been known for a long time this year, forcing the club to target out-of-contract players last summer. That's how they landed Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Sergio 'Kun' Aguero, among others, before Dani Alves also made a shocking return as a free agent.

Barca need to be back in the transfer market again in January but they'll have to identify the cheapest options to materialize any deal. That's why they'd consider bringing back Alexis Sanchez.

According to Corriere della Sera, Inter Milan could rescind his contract in winter, leaving the doors open for his return to Camp Nou in a free. Since Antonio Conte left the club, Alexis has been craving for playing time at the Serie A giants.

The Chilean superstar, therefore, could part ways with the Italians in January - way earlier than his original contract expiration date in 2023, and he's been linked with Barcelona. Sanchez, 32, has played for the Catalans between 2011 and 2014 before he made a stellar move to Arsenal.

His career may have gone downhill since he joined Manchester United in 2018, but Alexis' talent is undeniable and he still has a lot left in his tank to play in Europe for a few more seasons. Given the club's financial woes, Alexis could be an interesting, low-cost alternative for Los Cules. Besides, he already knows what donning the Blaugrana is like.