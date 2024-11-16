NFL imposes fine on Jerry Jones' Cowboys player for controversial action vs Eagles

A player of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys was fined by the NFL after an infraction during the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ poor season continues to bring more bad news for owner Jerry Jones. In addition to Dak Prescott’s injury and the possible departure of head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are now facing a fine from the NFL after a backup player committed an alleged act of roughness against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 10 game.

Every Saturday, the National Football League announces the fines it imposes on players who engage in unsportsmanlike or controversial behavior during league games. In this case, a player from Jones’ Cowboys was penalized in the loss to the Eagles due to a play that was at the very least debatable.

The league demonstrates every weekend that it will be inflexible in the face of what it considers unnecessary roughness or provocative behavior. Even in some cases, players can appeal the penalties, but it is clear that the NFL is committed to penalizing all actions that fall short of fair play. Even if the rules are sometimes pushed to the limit.

Cowboys player who was fined by the NFL

Cowboys backup quarterback Trey Lance is the player fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness for using his helmet to knock Eagles safety Reed Blankenship out of the field. The fine is $22,511. The information was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Lance’s performance against the Eagles

Lance’s action against the Eagles was brief. He saw the field as an opportunity following the injury that sidelined starting quarterback Prescott for the season. Cooper Rush started against Philadelphia and completed 13 passes with no touchdowns until Lance came in and completed four passes with one interception in addition to the penalty play.

Head coach McCarthy’s situation at the Cowboys

Mike McCarthy’s contract expires at the end of the season and with a 3-6 record it is unlikely that his continuity as head coach of the Cowboys will be extended. That is why, from the organization that has Jerry Jones as owner, new replacement names are already being considered.

Over the past few weeks, many coaches have been mentioned such as Deion Sanders, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Bill Belichick and Kliff Kingsbury. Even Jones, in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, suggested Jason Witten as a possible new head coach.

