Barcelona SC take on America MG at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Third Qualifying Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona SC and America MG meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Third Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team plays the toughest game for them. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Until now Barcelona SC have done everything right to reach the third stage with a couple of victories in the previous stages that showed the desire that Barcelona SC has to play in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The toughest game for Barcelona SC in the qualifiers was against Torque where they had to win the round on penalty kicks.

America MG got a direct bye to the second round, but that game in the second round was not as easy as they expected. American MG played Guarani in what were highly defensive two legs that were also defined on penalty kicks.

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Date

Barcelona SC and America MG play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Third Qualifying Stage on Tuesday, March 15 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team knows how to come out from behind and do whatever it takes to win games in the qualifiers, but the Brazilians also have a lethal offensive attack.

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona SC vs America MG at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Third Qualifying Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Third Qualifying Stage, Barcelona SC and America MG at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Tuesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

