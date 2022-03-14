Barcelona SC will face America MG this Tuesday, March 15 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores third qualifying stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Barcelona SC and America MG will face each other at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for the second leg of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores third qualifying stage this Tuesday, March 15 at 8:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In the game for the first leg of this Phase 3, Barcelona SC got a good result. The 0-0 obtained as visitors is not bad, especially if you take into account that now they have the chance to close the series as locals. And that is what the Ecuadorians will try to do, although of course they should not be overconfident.

In the case of the Brazilians, they are going for what will undoubtedly be the most important achievement in their history at the international level. Although the team is 109 years old, it had never been able to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, being rather a team from the Brazilian promotion. If they manage to beat Barcelona, it would also be their first time playing in the group stage of Conmebol's biggest international competition.

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As it was the first participation in the entire history of America GM in the Copa Libertadores, it is logical that there were no other games against Barcelona SC except the one that both played for the first leg of the third phase of the qualifying stage, which ended with the result 0-0. There is not even a history of America MG against teams from Ecuador, since only for the Copa Libertadores they played phase 2 against Guarani from Paraguay.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona SC vs America MG in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, March 15 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for the Phase 3 of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Barcelona SC and America MG will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Barcelona SC vs America MG: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Barcelona SC are the favorite with +100 odds, while America MG have +285. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Barcelona SC +100 Tie +220 America MG +285

*Odds via Caliente