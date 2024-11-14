Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs lose star player with big injury before game against Bills

Andy Reid and the Chiefs have lost another star player in the most important stretch of the season.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team undefeated with a 9-0 record. However, all their Super Bowl hopes could be derailed because of an impressive list of injuries.

So far, the Chiefs have managed to survive without big names such as Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Rashee Rice. It has been a collective effort from offense, defense and special teams.

Now, before one of the most anticipated games in the NFL against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes will another key player trying to maintain a perfect season.

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Harrison Butker won’t be able to play for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. The kicker will miss many games, but might be able to return for the playoffs.

Advertisement

“Kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury. Kansas City will have a new kicker Sunday at Buffalo.”

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

Who will replace Harrison Butker with Chiefs?

Spencer Shrader will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Harrison Butker. Now, the star kicker is expected to have surgery on his left knee. Adam Schefter confirmed that move.

Advertisement

“Sources: Kansas City Chiefs are signing kicker Spencer Shrader off the Jets practice squad and placing kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve due to a knee injury.”

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs before game against Josh Allen and Bills

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs before game against Josh Allen and Bills

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Video: Paraguay’s Sanabria scores fantastic overhead kick past Argentina GK Dibu Martinez
Soccer

Video: Paraguay’s Sanabria scores fantastic overhead kick past Argentina GK Dibu Martinez

Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?
Boxing

Who will earn more in the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?

NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud warns rest of the league ahead of game vs Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Texans' CJ Stroud warns rest of the league ahead of game vs Cowboys

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin sends clear message to Sidney Crosby, teammates on possibility of leaving Penguins
NHL

NHL News: Evgeni Malkin sends clear message to Sidney Crosby, teammates on possibility of leaving Penguins

Better Collective Logo