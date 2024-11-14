Andy Reid and the Chiefs have lost another star player in the most important stretch of the season.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team undefeated with a 9-0 record. However, all their Super Bowl hopes could be derailed because of an impressive list of injuries.

So far, the Chiefs have managed to survive without big names such as Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Rashee Rice. It has been a collective effort from offense, defense and special teams.

Now, before one of the most anticipated games in the NFL against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes will another key player trying to maintain a perfect season.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Harrison Butker won’t be able to play for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. The kicker will miss many games, but might be able to return for the playoffs.

“Kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury. Kansas City will have a new kicker Sunday at Buffalo.”

Who will replace Harrison Butker with Chiefs?

Spencer Shrader will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Harrison Butker. Now, the star kicker is expected to have surgery on his left knee. Adam Schefter confirmed that move.

“Sources: Kansas City Chiefs are signing kicker Spencer Shrader off the Jets practice squad and placing kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve due to a knee injury.”