Barcelona SC vs Torque: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Qualifying Stage in the US today

Barcelona SC and Torque meet in the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil today, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). Both teams are ready to play their spot in the second stage of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona SC closed their regular season in the Serie A in Ecuador with a positive record of 14-6-9 and 48 points in the 5th spot of the table. Those numbers gave the team access to the qualifying stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Torque drew 1-1 in the first leg against Barcelona SC in what was a game full of offensive problems for each side. But the least Torque scored a goal at home. Like Barcelona SC, the team closed with positive numbers last season in the local league.

Barcelona SC vs Torque: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Barcelona SC vs Torque: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Barcelona SC vs Torque: Storylines

Barcelona SC played well most of the Serie A in Ecuador during the 2021 regular season and their best performance was during the First Stage of the playoffs in the local league with 8-4-2 compared to the poor Second Stage result with negative record of 6-2-7 overall. Barcelona SC's best result in the Copa Libertadores was two runners-up during 1990 and 1998.

Montevideo City Torque is the youngest team in the Uruguayan Primera Division, the team was founded in 2007 but last season was good for Torque with 15 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses. The team finished in the 4th spot of the 2021 table over teams like River Plate and Wanderers, two big names in the local league.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona SC vs Torque in the U.S.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona SC vs Torque in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores game for the Qualifying Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Barcelona SC vs Torque: Predictions And Odds

Barcelona SC are obvious favorites at home with -172 money at FanDuel, the home team has much more history and experience playing in the tournament but the visitors closed last season with good numbers. Torque are underdogs with +410 moneyline. The draw is offered at +243 odds. The best pick for this Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores game is: Draw +243.



FanDuel Barcelona SC -172 Draw +243 Torque +410

* Odds via FanDuel.