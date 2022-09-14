Barcelona is solidifying their squad to long term deals and huge release clauses to get their finances in order.

Say what you want but Barcelona is slowly getting back on the right track. After falling into financial oblivion and losing Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona began to right the ship with the signing of Xavi as head coach and holding on to their top talents.

Currently Barcelona is second in LaLiga and are participating in the UEFA Champions League. Despite all the bad press last season the club still managed to finish top of the table and cement their squad with key signings.

Pedri, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araújo have all been signed to long term deals with release clauses in the $1 billion range. Now the club has signed their sixth $1 billion man, Gavi.

Gavi resigns with Barcelona

Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, 18-year-old Gavi put pen to paper to stay with the Catalan giants. Gavi signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Gavi showed incredible talent during his insertion into the first team last season and has played in all 5 games this year. In total the talented midfielder has 2 goals in 54 matches for Barcelona.

The other billion-dollar counterparts have also began to pay dividends as Pedri has also become a leader in the middle, Raphinha is getting settled and has already scored, while Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araújo are first team contributors.