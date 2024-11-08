Manchester City star Erling Haaland chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland didn’t hesitate to name who he believes is the best soccer player in history.

With the previous generation of soccer greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to retirement, new stars such as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland are taking the spotlight—and Haaland has no doubts about who he considers the greatest of all time.

In March 2024, Haaland was last asked about the best player in history. After narrowly missing out on a Ballon d’Or win to Messi in a controversial decision, Haaland shared his thoughts on the honor:

“Does Messi have to retire for others to win individual awards? Good question. I don’t know if he needs to step aside for others to win. It’s true he won both the Ballon d’Or and The Best awards. But what can I say? Messi is the best player in history, so maybe,” Haaland said in a press conference.

During that same media session, Haaland spoke about his aspirations to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo. Reflecting on his drive, he said: “I have high expectations for myself. I used to cry when I was young if I lost or missed chances. I follow what Pep tells me, I get involved when I can, and I know I can get better.”

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Erling Haaland interact after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City. Michael Regan/Getty Images

As the Messi-Ronaldo era winds down, Haaland remains part of a new wave of talent, alongside names like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Jamal Musiala, and even Lamine Yamal, all aiming to establish themselves as the best of the next decade. The Norwegian, a Champions League winner and a record-breaking scorer, doesn’t hesitate to put Messi at the pinnacle of the sport.

Messi praises Haaland’s potential

Far from dismissing his competition, Messi recently praised Haaland as a fierce competitor destined to win the sport’s top honors. “Haaland was outstanding, he achieved everything,” Messi said. “I have no doubt that in the coming years, he and Mbappé will claim this award. They’re two football beasts, and they’ll have an incredible rivalry for years to come.”

Haaland’s record at Manchester City

The numbers support both Messi’s words and the high expectations around the City striker. In just 113 appearances for Manchester City, Haaland has already racked up 104 goals, 15 assists, and six titles under Pep Guardiola. Add in two Premier League Golden Boots and the single-season scoring record, and Haaland’s legacy in the world’s top league is well on its way to legendary status.

