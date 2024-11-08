NBA News: Austin Reaves makes something clear about Lakers’ disappointing road trip

Austin Reaves spoke out about the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent five-game NBA road trip, where they dropped four out of five games, marking a setback for the team.

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their five-game NBA road stretch with a disappointing 1-4 record, bringing their season total to 4-4. Austin Reaves did not hold back when addressing what went wrong on the road and where the team needs to improve.

After starting the season with three consecutive wins, the Lakers were unable to maintain their momentum away from home. Reflecting on the trip, Reaves echoed head coach JJ Redick’s message about the need for improvement across the board.

“That we have to be better with basically every aspect of the game,” Reaves said about Redick’s post-game comments. “But the main thing was just competing and following the game plan. They lay out good stuff for us to go execute, and we just haven’t done that on this trip. We got to go home, look ourselves in the mirror and do better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaves also noted the team’s frustration after losing so many games. “It’s frustrating,” Reaves admitted. “You want to win every game, but on this road trip, it’s not what we wanted to do, obviously. But I think you can take little things good here and there throughout this road trip. Obviously, LeBron tonight was really good. Me and DLo, especially, have to be better to help him on nights when we don’t have AD.”

Advertisement

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Advertisement

Attention to detail: Lakers’ key issue

When asked about the biggest problem the Lakers faced on the trip, Reaves pointed to a lack of attention to detail. “I think it’s attention to detail,” he said. “We’ve been talking about that since day one. I don’t feel like our attention to detail has been good, and our transition defense has been bad.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: JJ Redick calls out two Lakers players after loss to Memphis Grizzlies

“Now we have an opportunity to go home and be at home and have a couple practices to try to fix those things,” he continued. “But just the attention to detail, all of the little things that we have shown we can do—we just haven’t done them on this trip.”

Back home at Crypto.com Arena

Following the tough road trip, the Lakers return to Crypto.com Arena tonight to face the Philadelphia 76ers, where they are undefeated with a 3-0 home record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, Redick’s squad will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Nov. 10, before a rematch against the Grizzlies on Wednesday 13, as they look to bounce back before heading out for another pair of road games.