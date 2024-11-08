Nick Sirianni seems to be landing himself in hot water yet again, as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach has now let slip a major secret about quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For many analysts, Nick Sirianni must have an impressive 2024 NFL season to keep his job. However, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach continues to make missteps, the latest being his disclosure of a secret about Jalen Hurts.

Despite having a star-studded roster, Sirianni has struggled to lead the Eagles to success. His treatment of players, particularly his relationship with Jalen Hurts, has drawn criticism and kept him in the spotlight.

Reports suggest the quarterback and head coach do not get along well. Now, this speculation has intensified as Sirianni has let slip information about Hurts that he may have wanted to keep under wraps.

Nick Sirianni ‘accidentally’ shares a secret about Jalen Hurts

Throughout his tenure with the Eagles, Sirianni has repeatedly been the focus of attention, and not always for positive reasons. Known as a controversial figure, he continues to add to his list of headline-grabbing moments.

In recent years, Sirianni has been involved in several heated exchanges with players during games, including multiple confrontations with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts .

Reports indicate that Sirianni and Hurts do not have a strong relationship, and Hurts has occasionally fueled these rumors with his responses. Now, it’s Sirianni’s turn to stoke the fire.

During today’s press conference, Sirianni was asked about Hurts’ status. He mentioned the quarterback had an ankle issue, though the team’s injury report only listed him as taking a rest day.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles watch a field goal attempt during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Reporters quickly questioned Sirianni about this discrepancy, as the team had not reported an ankle injury. This slip-up may have exposed a significant secret about Hurts that could even have consequences for the team.

Can the Eagles be penalized if Jalen Hurts is indeed injured?

The NFL’s injury report policy requires teams to disclose if a player is injured before a game to prevent health risks and protect player safety.

If Jalen Hurts indeed has an ankle issue, the Eagles could face penalties from the NFL. The potential punishments range from fines to the loss of draft picks, a consequence several teams have encountered in the past.

