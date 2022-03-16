Amid a delicate financial situation, Barcelona have struck a sponsorship deal with Spotify to increase their income over the next few years. As part of this deal, artists like Shakira or Justin Bieber could appear on the Cules' jerseys.

It may have taken some time, but Barcelona are starting to get back on their feet in every aspect. The men's first team has certainly improved under Xavi Hernandez, especially with their January signings.

The Cules were desperate to get results on the pitch but the financial crisis was another big problem that had to be tackled. Even though the club still has a long way to go to settle their debt, it has recently taken a huge step to head into that direction.

Barcelona have signed a deal with Spotify that will see the popular music streaming company become the jersey sponsor for the next four years and own the stadium's name rights, changing its title to 'Spotify Camp Nou.' As part of this deal, the shirt could feature world-renowned artists.

Artists like Shakira, Justin Bieber could appear in the Barcelona jersey after Spotify deal

Barcelona confirmed the agreement on Tuesday through a statement that read: "Spotify and FC Barcelona will be working together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to become a space that can celebrate artists from across the world."

The announcement included a picture in which not only Barca players appear but also several artists such as Shakira, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd. According to Sport, it could be a sign that not only the Spotify brand will appear in front of the jersey but occasionally the name or image of different artists as well.

It's just a possibility and it remains to be seen whether the agreement actually considers this idea. It would be something unusual for Barcelona but other teams have done similar things before.

For instance, in 1999 Cardiff City wore a jersey that promoted an album of Welsh band 'Super Furry Animals'. A few years later, between 2003 and 2005 Atletico Madrid used their jerseys to promote films such as 'Spider-Man 2', 'Big Fish' and 'Hell Boy' as part of their sponsorship deal with Columbia Pictures.