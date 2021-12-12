Barcelona and Boca Juniors will face each other in the Saudi Arabia in a friendly match for Maradona Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this friendly game in the US.

Barcelona and Boca Juniors will face each other in Saudi Arabia for a competition that seeks to honor what is considered one of the best players of all time (and who had a stint at both institutions): Diego Armando Maradona. Here, you can check out the date and time for this Friendly game in the US.

A little over a year ago, Diego Maradona, who is considered by various soccer specialists, one of its greatest exponents, left for eternity. In honor of him, two of the institutions through which he passed (and shone), Boca Juniors and Barcelona, will face each other to define the champion of a cup that will take precisely the Argentine star.

The friendly game will take place in Saudi Arabia and will serve as a 1-year commemoration of the departure of "el pelusa". It should be remembered that Diego Armando Maradona played for Boca Juniors in two periods: the first in 1981, and the second between 1995 and 1998, while at Barcelona he did so between 1982 and 1984.

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Date

This game between Barcelona and Boca will not be just another friendly match between these two teams: it will be a tribute to a true soccer legend. The Maradona Cup will take place on Tuesday, December 14, at 12:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT:11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona Boca Juniors

The emotional match of tribute to Diego Armando Maradona that Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play 1 year after the departure of the Argentine legend, will be broadcast in the US and around the world on Barça TV +.