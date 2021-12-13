Barcelona and Boca Juniors will meet this Tuesday, December 14, for a friendly match, in which the Maradona Cup will be at stake, a competition that will honor the Argentine star. Here you can find the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream online free the Maradona Cup in the US.

The match will be played by both institutions in Saudi Arabia. It will be an emotional day where, although the game is shown to be very attractive, the most outstanding thing will be the honors given to Maradona by two of the clubs in which he played: in Boca he did it in two periods, the first in 1981, and the second between 1995 and 1998, where he retired as a professional; while in Barcelona, between the years 1982 and 1984.

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mrsool Park, Riad, Saudi Arabia

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Boca Juniors have met 10 times, all of them in friendly matches. The history shows us a slight superiority of the "xeneize", with 5 victories, 1 draw and 4 victories for the "culés". From the history, the 9-1 of Barça at the Camp Nou in 1984 and the victory of the La Boca team 3-2 in 1999.

Barcelona and Boca Juniors were two of the most important clubs in Diego Armando Maradona's career. In the first of them he played the 1982/83 and 1983/84 seasons, for a total of 58 matches, and obtained 3 titles: Copa del Rey, League Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. In Boca's case, he played in two periods: 1981 (year in which he won the Metropolitan Tournament of the First Division of Argentina), and between 1995 and 1998 (year of his retirement as a professional), for a total of 70 games.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Boca Juniors in the US

The friendly match that Barcelona and Boca Juniors will hold as a heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest players of all time, who shone for both teams, Diego Armando Maradona, will be broadcast in the US and around the world on Barça TV +.

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors: Predictions

Of the two teams, the one who arrives in better shape is undoubtedly Boca Juniors. They not only come from being champions of the Argentine Cup, but they also closed their participation in the Argentine League in an unbeatable way: nothing less than an 8-1 victory against Central Córdoba. On the other hand, Barcelona is coming off a draw against weak Osasuna and finishing third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, a result that will force them to play in the Europa League. However, given the difference in level between Europe and South America, the favorite, although not by much, is Barça. We will see if that difference in level weighs more or if, on the contrary, the bad moment of the "culés" allows the "xeneizes" to obtain the Maradona Cup.

