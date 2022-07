Barcelona will play against Juventus in a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona will face Juventus in what will be another pre-season friendly game of this summer 2022. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

In this friendly match, two teams that seek to return to being what they were before last season 2021/2022 face each other. To speak of Barcelona and Juventus is to speak of two very competitive teams, winners, who always fight to be the best both in their respective countries and throughout Europe.

However, last season, contrary to what usually happens, was very discreet for both of them, having to settle for more modest goals such as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Now they are ready to return to being the strong teams they have always been and for them they begin to prepare in the best way.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will face Juventus in this 2022 summer friendly game today, Tuesday July 26 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Australia: 10:30 AM (27 July)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (27 July)

Botswana: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Brunei: 7:30 AM (27 July)

Burundi: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Cameroon: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Canada: 8:30 PM

Eswatini: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (27 July)

Gambia: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

India: 6 AM (27 July)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Italy: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Kenya: 3:30 AM (27 July)

Lesotho: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Liberia: 12:30 AM (27 July)

Malawi: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Mauritius: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Pakistan: 5:30 AM (27 July)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Rwanda: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Sierra Leone: 12:30

South Africa: 2:30 AM (27 July)

South Sudan: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Spain: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Sri Lanka: 6 AM (27 July)

Sudan: 2:30 AM (27 July)

Tanzania: 3:30 AM (27 July)

Uganda: 3:30 AM (27 July)

UK: 1:30 AM (27 July)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Zimbabwe: 1:30 AM (27 July)

Barcelona vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: DAZN

Eswatini: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Ethiopia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony Six, JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

International: Onefootball

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Pakistan: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Spain: TVE La 1, TV3, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Sri Lanka: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App

Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga