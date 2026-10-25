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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: How to watch and confirmed lineups for Spanish Clasico in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

El Clasico returns for Matchday 10 as Barcelona and Real Madrid square off in La Liga, follow all the action and key highlights on our live blog.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Judit Cartiel and Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

The headline fixture of Matchday 10 in the 2026-27 LaLiga campaign brings another chapter of world soccer’s fiercest rivalry: El Clasico. When Barcelona and Real Madrid clash, far more than three points hang in the balance, pride, bragging rights, and early-season momentum are all on the line.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico live in the USA on Fubo]

With Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal confirmed as starters, both Spanish giants are primed to deliver the high-octane spectacle millions of fans around the globe expect whenever these two heavyweights share the pitch.

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Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and tactical breakdown of Real Madrid vs Barcelona with our live blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Both teams are warming up at Spotify Nou Camp

Players from Barcelona and Real Madrid are out on the pitch warming up ahead of El Clasico, as a packed crowd begins to fill the stands at Spotify Camp Nou.

Key absences for Barcelona

Barcelona enters today’s El Clasico down two crucial pieces, as Dani Olmo (injured in their last Champions League clash against PSG) and Jules Kounde (ankle) have both been ruled out.

Key absences for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be shorthanded for Sunday's showdown against Barcelona, missing both Vinicius Jr., who was sent off in last week's match against Villarreal, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was ruled out just hours before kickoff due to a severe viral infection.

Barcelona lineup

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon

Real Madrid lineup

Real Madrid's starting XI: Andriy Lunin; Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe

H2H Barcelona vs Real Madrid in LaLiga

Across 192 official La Liga meetings between the two rivals, the head-to-head record remains remarkably tight, with Real Madrid slightly ahead at 80 victories to Barcelona’s 77, alongside 35 draws.

Start time and how to watch

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will get underway at 4:00 PM ET (PT: 1:00 PM)

Watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid live in the USA on TV channels: ABC, ESPN Deportes; and live stream: Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+.

Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in LaLiga

Welcome to our live blog of El Clasico!

Barcelona face Real Madrid at Spotify Nou Camp, with both sides looking to secure a positive result.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Barcelona and Real Madrid play in another edition of El Clasico.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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