Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: How to watch and confirmed lineups for Spanish Clasico in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

El Clasico returns for Matchday 10 as Barcelona and Real Madrid square off in La Liga, follow all the action and key highlights on our live blog.

The headline fixture of Matchday 10 in the 2026-27 LaLiga campaign brings another chapter of world soccer’s fiercest rivalry: El Clasico. When Barcelona and Real Madrid clash, far more than three points hang in the balance, pride, bragging rights, and early-season momentum are all on the line.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clasico live in the USA on Fubo]

With Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal confirmed as starters, both Spanish giants are primed to deliver the high-octane spectacle millions of fans around the globe expect whenever these two heavyweights share the pitch.

Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and tactical breakdown of Real Madrid vs Barcelona with our live blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.