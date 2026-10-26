Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How many had Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed at his age?

After Harry Kane hoisted his first Ballon d'Or of his career at the age of 33, on Bolavip we take a look at how many Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had by then.

Coming into the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony as the biggest favorite, Harry Kane didn’t disappoint and added his name to the list of Ballon d’Or winners. At the age of 33, Kane has also continued a recent trend of veteran players finally making the leap. That list, obviously, doesn’t include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who hoisted the trophy early in their careers.

Instead, both Messi and Ronaldo had already won the award multiple times by the age of 33. Cristiano won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 (23 years old) and had already raised his total to five Ballon d’Ors by 33. That’s where Ronaldo still stands, as he is second in the all-time leaderboard. Considering Ronaldo wasn’t nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, there’s reason to believe that’s where CR7’s total will remain once he calls it a career.

As for Messi, he leads the way with his record eight Ballon d’Or wins. The Argentine won his first in 2009 at 22, and had six Ballon d’Or trophies by the age of 33.

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Harry Kane’s resume to win 2026 Ballon d’Or

Even though Kane voiced his gratitude to Tottenham in his speech after winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, it’s plain to see that his move to Bayern Munich completely changed the trajectory of his career. Last season, Kane hoisted the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal trophies while also reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Kane’s England side also fell in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. Still, his goals did all the talking. Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern across all competitions, including 34 in the Bundesliga and 14 in the UEFA Champions League. During the World Cup, Kane scored six goals for the Three Lions, finishing tied for fifth among the tournament’s top scorers.

Although Kane finished behind Kylian Mbappé, who scored 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup and became the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer, he had the last laugh at the Palladium Theatre in London.

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