Barcelona vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 25, 2026

FC Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in a Matchday 10 LaLiga showdown, with both Spanish giants battling for an early advantage in the title race. Find out how to watch El Clasico live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, October 25, 2026 Time 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TV Channels ABC, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will air live on ABC and ESPN Deportes in the United States on Sunday. Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided the offer is available for their selected plan and they are eligible as new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the first El Clasico of the 2026-27 season, with the Matchday 10 showdown carrying major implications for the LaLiga title race. According to the league’s standings ahead of the fixture, Barcelona lead the table with 27 points, while Real Madrid sit third with 21 points after nine matches. Atletico Madrid are second on 22 points.

Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (Source: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Barcelona enter the matchup with a perfect league record of nine wins from nine games, scoring 39 goals and conceding nine. Hansi Flick‘s side will look to maintain that momentum at home, where a victory over their biggest rivals could further strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

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Real Madrid, coached by Jose Mourinho, have won seven of their first nine league matches, losing twice. They have scored 23 goals and conceded nine. Closing the gap on Barcelona is an important objective for Los Blancos, who will have an opportunity to make a statement in the title race by winning away from home.

The rivalry also brings individual battles into focus. Barcelona will look to players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha to influence the game, while Real Madrid will rely on the attacking threat of Kylian Mbappe and the quality of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri; Karim Adeyemi, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Gabriel Jesus.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Valverde; Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Yanis Diomande, Arda Guler, Endrick; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The LaLiga Matchday 10 fixture will take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Eastern Time (ET): 4:00 p.m.

Central Time (CT): 3:00 p.m.

Mountain Time (MT): 2:00 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 1:00 p.m.