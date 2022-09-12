In a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Atletico Madrid will visit Bayer Leverkusen. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be a duel between the opposites of the group B standings. On the one hand, Atletico Madrid will be the strongest team and without a doubt the main candidate to finish in first place. They began their participation in this UEFA Champions League with a victory against Porto, the other strong team, and now they want to continue their good performance.
On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen were one of the teams thought to be fighting Porto for second place. However, the loss in the first game against Brugge leaves them in a difficult situation. Without a doubt they need to get points, and playing at home they have to become strong.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Bayer Leverkusen will play against Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
Australia: 5 AM (September 14)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 14)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 14)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 14)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 14)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 14)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 14)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Botswana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN6 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Mexico: HBO max
Namibia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Extra 2, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Sudan: TOD, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, beIN Sports Extra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Eswatini: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now