Bayer Leverkusen will receive Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Atletico Madrid will visit Bayer Leverkusen. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between the opposites of the group B standings. On the one hand, Atletico Madrid will be the strongest team and without a doubt the main candidate to finish in first place. They began their participation in this UEFA Champions League with a victory against Porto, the other strong team, and now they want to continue their good performance.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen were one of the teams thought to be fighting Porto for second place. However, the loss in the first game against Brugge leaves them in a difficult situation. Without a doubt they need to get points, and playing at home they have to become strong.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Bayer Leverkusen will play against Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Australia: 5 AM (September 14)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 14)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 14)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 14)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 14)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Botswana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: HBO max

Namibia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Extra 2, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Sudan: TOD, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, beIN Sports Extra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eswatini: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

