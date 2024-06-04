Belgium will take on Montenegro in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, including information on the venue and various viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium seeks to reach Euro 2024 in the best possible shape. They know that many players from the great generation of Russia 2018, which achieved third place—the best historical placement of the Belgian national team—are getting older.
This could be one of the last high-level tournaments for them, so they want to make the most of it. Their rivals will be Montenegro, a team that has improved significantly in recent years, even coming close to qualifying for an international tournament. They seek to continue improving, and there is no better way to do so than by playing against one of the best teams on the continent.
Belgium vs Montenegro: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (June 6)
Canada: 2:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (June 6)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Montenegro: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
USA: 2:30 PM (ET)
Belgium vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro: TVCG 2, Arena 3 Premium
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Sports