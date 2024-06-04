Belgium will face off against Montenegro in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Belgium will take on Montenegro in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, including information on the venue and various viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Belgium vs Montenegro live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium seeks to reach Euro 2024 in the best possible shape. They know that many players from the great generation of Russia 2018, which achieved third place—the best historical placement of the Belgian national team—are getting older.

This could be one of the last high-level tournaments for them, so they want to make the most of it. Their rivals will be Montenegro, a team that has improved significantly in recent years, even coming close to qualifying for an international tournament. They seek to continue improving, and there is no better way to do so than by playing against one of the best teams on the continent.

Belgium vs Montenegro: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (June 6)

Canada: 2:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (June 6)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Montenegro: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic – IMAGO / ANP

Belgium vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro: TVCG 2, Arena 3 Premium

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Sports