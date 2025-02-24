Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification

Costa Rica and Guatemala will face each other in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The final round of Group F sets up a high-stakes showdown between Costa Rica and Guatemala, with both teams vying for a spot in the next stage. Costa Rica holds the advantage, having won both of their previous matches to sit atop the group with six points.

A draw would be enough for them to secure first place and advance. Guatemala, meanwhile, sits at four points and faces a win-or-go-home scenario, needing all three points to keep their hopes alive. The stage is set for a tense and intense battle with everything on the line.

When will the Costa Rica vs Guatemala match be played?

Costa Rica take on Guatemala this Monday, February 24, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification clash between Costa Rica and Guatemala in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2.