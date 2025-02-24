Trending topics:
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala live in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification

Costa Rica play against Guatemala in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship qualification. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of Costa Rica with flag
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesFans of Costa Rica with flag

Costa Rica and Guatemala will face each other in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The final round of Group F sets up a high-stakes showdown between Costa Rica and Guatemala, with both teams vying for a spot in the next stage. Costa Rica holds the advantage, having won both of their previous matches to sit atop the group with six points.

A draw would be enough for them to secure first place and advance. Guatemala, meanwhile, sits at four points and faces a win-or-go-home scenario, needing all three points to keep their hopes alive. The stage is set for a tense and intense battle with everything on the line.

When will the Costa Rica vs Guatemala match be played?

Costa Rica take on Guatemala this Monday, February 24, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Flag of Guatemala – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Costa Rica vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification clash between Costa Rica and Guatemala in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

