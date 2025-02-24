Inter Miami coach makes a bold statement on Messi’s reaction to the referee vs. New York

On Saturday, Inter Miami faced off against New York City FC in a dramatic and controversial match that ended in a last-minute 2-2 draw. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi played a key role, providing two assists, but the biggest talking point of the night was his visible frustration with the referees. Head coach Javier Mascherano addressed the incident in his post-match press conference.

Mascherano downplayed the situation, attributing the controversy to media exaggeration. “These things happen in every match. The media sometimes turns them into a scandal,” the coach stated. He then added, “In Argentina, we say that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. It’s time to move on and focus on the next game.”

While Mascherano sought to defuse the situation, Messi’s reaction was a clear display of his growing intensity on the pitch. During a tense moment late in the match, the World Cup champion lost his cool and lashed out at the referee, leading to a yellow card. Similar outbursts have been increasingly frequent, resembling the fiery persona he displayed during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup run.

How the match unfolded

Inter Miami struck first, with Tomás Avilés opening the scoring. However, the defender’s night took a turn for the worse as he was sent off before the second half even began, leaving Miami to play with 10 men.

Despite Messi and company pushing to extend their lead, New York City FC capitalized on their numerical advantage. A costly mistake by Jordi Alba allowed NYCFC to turn the game around and take a 2-1 lead. But in stoppage time, Messi once again made his mark, delivering a crucial assist that salvaged a draw for Miami in their MLS season opener.

Mascherano on Messi’s role

Mascherano also spoke about the challenge of managing a player of Messi’s caliber, emphasizing the importance of allowing him creative freedom on the field.

“Telling a player like Messi where to position himself would be disrespectful,” Mascherano said. “He has spent his entire career mastering the art of finding space and knowing where to move.”

The coach further explained that Inter Miami’s approach is to create an soccer environment where Messi can thrive without restrictions. “We ask him to have that freedom to find the spaces where he’s most comfortable,” Mascherano added. “The key is ensuring the team doesn’t occupy those areas, so he can operate freely and dictate the game. It’s quite simple—he sees the game in a way few others do.”

