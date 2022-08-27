Boca Juniors will host Atletico Tucuman for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Juniors will receive Atletico Tucuman. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels this Matchday 16 will have. The leaders of the championship, Atletico Tucuman, are doing a great performance in this tournament. Although not brilliant, they have a simple and practical game idea that they have implemented very well and that allowed them to reach the top of the standings where they do not want to leave.

They will not have an easy game, since although Boca Juniors do not come at a good time, always as locals they are a team that can complicate anyone. Ibarra's team has just won agonizingly against Defense y Justicia and they want to get closer to the top little by little. And for that, nothing better than a victory against the leaders.

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Atletico Tucuman for the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, August 28 at the La Bombonera in La Boca, Argentina.

Barbados: 5:00 PM

Belize: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 11:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ViX, Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional

