Boca Junior and Barracas Central will face each other for Matchday 13 of the Copa de la Liga. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Argentina Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

Sebastian Battaglia's team will host Barracas Central at "La Bombonera" this Saturday, April 30, for Matchday 13 of the Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

Boca Juniors' hard-fought victory against Central Cordoba last week allowed them to reach second place in the standings and depend on themselves to be able to qualify for the final stages of this Copa de la Liga. Sebastian Battaglia's team wants to leave behind the poor performance they had in Brazil for the Copa Libertadores and concentrate on the goal of advancing to the final phase of the tournament.

On the Barracas Central side, they still have a chance of accessing the final phase of the tournament, although it really is very complicated, since they should beat Boca in "La Bombonera", which is not easy at all. In addition, they should expect that Tigre, Aldosivi or Boca (one of the three) do not exceed 22 points and they get 6 points out of 6 that remain in play.

Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors and Barracas Central: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history there are not many clashes between these two rivals because both always played in different categories. That is why in professionalism there are no game records between these two rivals. But if there are a few matches played during the Amateur Era (before the year 1931 in Argentina).

In total, the two teams have played against each other on a total of 4 occasions, with a clear predominance of Boca Juniors, who have won all 4 matches against Barracas Central, without draws or defeats of course. This, then, will be the first professional game between them.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Barracas Central will this Saturday, April 23 at the La Bombonera for the Matchday 13 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

Boca Juniors and Barracas Central: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -286 odds, while Barracas Central have +750. A tie would finish in a +375 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -286 Tie +375 Barracas Central +750

*Odds via Caliente