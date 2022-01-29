Brazil will face Paraguay at the Mineirão Stadium for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

For Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Brazil and Paraguay will face each other at the Mineirão Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Brazil are already qualified for the next World Cup Qatar 2022. That means that the three games they have left to play will only be to complete the schedule. However, it will also be a good opportunity to test the team's performance, especially in the absence of its main star, Neymar, before the World Cup.

On the Paraguayan side, they lost their game at home against Uruguay, direct rivals in the fight for the last places in Qatar 2022. The defeat leaves them very complicated: they would have to win the 3 games they have left to play and wait for other several favorable results. It seems too difficult, especially if we take into account that they must beat the "Verde-amarelha" as visitors in this Matchday 16.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Date

This game for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Brazil and Paraguay (looking for a miracle) will be played this Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Paraguay

This game valid for the Matchday 16 of the of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Brazil and Paraguay, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fubo Sports Network.

