Brazil and Paraguay clash on Tuesday, February 1, on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The World Cup is getting close and the South American Qualifiers are reaching its crucial stages. Brazil and Paraguay face off on Tuesday, February 1, at Estadio Mineirao on Matchday 16 of the Conmebol tournament. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Canarinha couldn't have asked for a better way to arrive at this round. Tite's men are in complete control of the standings and have yet to lose a game in the road to Qatar 2022, to which they've already qualified for. Therefore, the outlook is not encouraging for the visitors.

La Albirroja's World Cup aspirations are practically over following a string of bad results. Not even the change of managers - former LA Galaxy and Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto replaced fellow Argentine Eduardo Berizzo - has paid off for Paraguay so far. Will they pull off a shock and keep their hopes alive?

Brazil vs Paraguay: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte

Brazil vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brazil vs Paraguay: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brazil don't have anything to lose in the remaining games of the Qualifiers except for their undefeated streak in the competition. It's been quite an easy road for La Verde-amarela so far but they could have lost to Ecuador last week. However, they still managed to get a point to protect their unbeaten run.

Paraguay, on the other hand, have been in free fall in the tournament. La Albirroja have failed to pick up a win in their last six games (D2 L4) and also failed to score in each of them. Berizzo has already paid his dues but Barros Schelotto has yet to turn things around (D1 L2). Last time out, Uruguay claimed all three points in Asunción.

These national teams will meet in a World Cup Qualifier for the 18th time in history. Brazil have been completely dominant against La Albirroja recording 11 wins, while Paraguay claimed just two triumphs, and they drew on four occasions.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After 15 rounds of play, Brazil continue ruling the standings with 36 points (W11 D3). As for Paraguay, the situation is much worse. They are currently ninth in the table with only 13 points (W2 D7 L6), six shy of Uruguay - who hold the last World Cup berth which grants a place in the playoffs.

How to watch or live stream Brazil vs Paraguay in the US

The game to be played between Brazil and Paraguay in Belo Horizonte on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).





Brazil vs Paraguay: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as heavy favorites to claim all points. FanDuel has given Brazil odds of -440, while Paraguay have +1200 to pull off a shock and a draw would result in a +470 payout.

FanDuel Brazil -440 Tie +470 Paraguay +1200

* Odds via FanDuel.