Brazil and Paraguay will face each other this Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out here the lineups of both teams in this qualifier game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Brazil are, together with Argentina, one of the two classified that have these Conmebol Qualifiers. They must play these last three games just to complete the schedule. However, taking into account that the World Cup is this year, it is a good opportunity to prepare for that competition, and to see how this team responds with the absence of Neymar.

Paraguay, on the other hand, is in a desperate situation. Mathematically they have a chance of qualifying for at least the playoffs, but for that they will have to beat Brazil in addition to the two that remain and wait for various results. It is very difficult, and the Paraguayans are looking for little less than a miracle.

Brazil probable lineup

The Brazilian coach Tite will have to assemble the team with the absence of its main star, Neymar. In addition, they will not be able to play Emerson who received a red card against Ecuador, nor will Eder Militao due to an accumulation of bookings.

Brazil starting XI: Ederson; Alves, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Coutinho, Vinicius; Jesus.

Paraguay probable lineup

Paraguay are in search of little less than a miracle. Coach Barros Schelotto will have to assemble the team without Gustavo Gómez (who received a red card against Uruguay) or Matias Rojas due to an accumulation of bookings.

Paraguay starting XI: Silva; Escobar, Martinez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Ojeda, Villasanti, Sanchez, Almiron; Gonzalez, Sanabria.

