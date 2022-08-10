Manchester United is in trouble, but there's still hope for them. The Red Devils enter Week 2 of the 2022 Premier League seaon with no points, so they will try to get their first victory against Brentford. Here are all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the duel.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Premier League match

It is not an easy time for Manchester United's fans. Despite signing Erik ten Hag as their coach, the Dutch has not been able to put his ideas to work. The Red Devils will now face Brentford in Week 2 of the 2022 Premier League season and here is all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US, it will broadcast by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Brentford will host this Week 2 match against a tough team like Manchester United. In their 2022 season debut, the Bees divided points with Leicester City in a thrilling game that ended with a 2-2 score. Now, they will try to add three points in their house, but the task won't be easy.

On the other hand is Manchester United, a team that, despite having a very competitive squad, has not been able to demonstrate it on the pitch. It seems like these could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last games with the Red Devils, as the Portuguese is trying to sign with a team that plays Champions League this year.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date

Gtech Community Stadium will receive both Bournemouth and Manchester United for their Week 2 match in the 2022 Premier League Season this Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Brentford vs Manchester United:

If you live in the United States want to see the match between Brentford and Manchester United, fuboTV is your best choice with a 7-day free trial to follow live this game. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, NBC.