This Sunday, February 27 at 11:30 AM (ET) at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea and Liverpool, two of the best teams in the world today, will play the final of the English League Cup, better known for reasons of sponsorship as Carabao Cup. Here you can find how much of the prize money of the champions and runners-up of the Cup will be.

The Carabao Cup is often confused by fans with the FA Cup, which is actually much older and does not have a limited number of participants (the record in the 2009/2010 season was 762 teams). All English teams that meet the following requirements can present themselves to play the FA Cup: have their own stadium with lights to be able to play at night, have the mandatory security measures and pay a symbolic registration fee of 75 pounds.

The Carabao is disputed only by the 92 clubs of the first 4 categories of soccer in the country: Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two. The rounds are a single match and go to penalties in case of a tie. In the semifinals there are first and second leg games in the case of final equality on the scoreboard. The final game is also a single match.

How much is the prize money of the Carabao Cup?

In this 2021/2022 edition the finalists are Chelsea and Liverpool, and they will be awarded the two cash prizes distributed by this Carabao Cup. Those who will be runners-up will receive £50,000 (around 67,037.50 dollars) as a prize, while the champions will carry £100,000 (around $134,075.00).

