NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James speaks his heart out on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers’ marquee player, shared his thoughts on San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and his well-being ahead of their upcoming clash in the NBA Cup opener.

The NBA community is rallying behind San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich amid concerns about his health. Popovich, who has been at the helm of the Spurs since the 1996-97 season, is regarded as one of the league’s most inspirational figures. Among those offering support is LeBron James, as he and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates prepare to face the Spurs in the NBA Cup opener.

Popovich has led the Spurs since December 10, 1996, cementing his legacy as one of the NBA’s greatest coaches and earning a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame. His recent health issues have sparked significant concern. Ahead of the NBA Cup opener, LeBron sent a heartfelt message of support while Popovich continues his recovery.

“Looking forward to the matchup on Friday, obviously. It’s always tough to win in San Antonio, but for me, there’s much bigger news coming out of San Antonio right now—my dear friend Coach Pop,” James said about the upcoming game.

James added: “I’ll be thinking a lot about him as I travel there for the game. I’m wishing him the best health, and hopefully, I’ll see him soon. It doesn’t have to be on the sidelines, I just hope to see him soon. That’s what’s most important to me.“

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is congratulated by Gregg Popovich head coach of the San Antonio Spurs at the end of the game at AT&T Center on January 23, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

Popovich’s latest health update

Concerns escalated after an incident earlier this month that affected Popovich’s health. In response, the Spurs released a statement: “The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Head Coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke. The episode occurred on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center.”

The statement continued, outlining Popovich’s current status: “He has already begun a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery. At this time, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. The organization appreciates the extended community’s respect for the privacy and space of the Popovich family during this period.”

Popovich’s legendary career as Spurs head coach

Over nearly three decades, Gregg Popovich has played a pivotal role in shaping the Spurs into one of the NBA’s most respected franchises. Under his leadership, the team has secured five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014), solidifying its place in league history.

As of now, Popovich has coached 2,221 games with the Spurs, amassing 1,394 wins against 827 losses, for a remarkable .628 winning percentage. His playoff record is equally impressive, with 170 victories in 284 games, translating to a .599 postseason winning percentage.

The NBA community, including players, staff, and executives, is hopeful for Coach Pop’s full recovery. As Lakers star LeBron James affectionately refers to him, “Coach Pop” remains an irreplaceable figure, not only to the Spurs but to basketball as a whole.