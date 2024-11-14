Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have started the season with a 9-0 record, but, surprisingly, they’re not favorites to beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. That could be huge motivation for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The game is crucial to define the future of the AFC. If the Chiefs manage to get the win, they will have a four-game advantage over the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens considering the tiebreaker.

Although Patrick Mahomes hasn’t reached his best level, this could be the moment to show the NFL why they should be considered favorites to conquer another championship ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team undefeated in the NFL. However, they will visit the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. This was Andy Reid’s message before the blockbuster game.

Advertisement

“Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. They’re a real good football team. We know that. We’ve played them several times over the last few years. So, we know they’re well coached and a good team. They have good players. They’re doing well. Josh is playing really well. He likes those receivers and they’re moving well. They’re on the same page. Josh is doing a great job with ball. He is using everybody and not forcing anything in there obviously. He is doing great with his decision making.”

Advertisement