Carlo Ancelotti denies potential exit of two Real Madrid stars in 2025

The adaptation process for young players at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, Real Madrid, is never easy. This challenge is heightened when a player arrives with a huge price tag and high expectations. Carlo Ancelotti, an experienced coach, knows how to nurture these rising stars without rushing their development. He ensures they are given time to adjust to LaLiga and build the physicality required to compete at the highest level.

However, the Spanish media’s impatience with young talents often leads to calls for their loan moves, adding an extra layer of pressure on both the players and the coaching staff. That’s happening with Endrick and Arda Guler, but Ancelotti denied their potential departure in 2025.

“Endrick stays here like Guler stays here. More minutes I don’t know, they might need them but I am not prejudiced against anyone and I try to put the best team and the best players whether they are 18 or 40. Sometimes I think the team with Güler or Endrick is better and sometimes not. You have to be patient with the young players but sometimes they have to learn a lot of things that will come with time. I don’t have any prejudice with the youngster. I’ve had 17 or 18-year-old players play with me,” said Ancelotti on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s objective is to provide young players with the best possible environment to develop and compete against the world’s elite for their spot in the starting lineup. There is simply no better place for this than at Real Madrid. Endrick and Arda have already proven their potential, starting in several important matches and showcasing their talent.

Advertisement

CD Leganes vs Real Madrid CF – La Liga EA Sports 2024 25 Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa of Real Madrid CF (L) shakes hands with Arda Guler of Real Madrid CF (R) during the La Liga EA Sports 2024 25 football match between CD Leganes vs Real Madrid CF at Estadio Municipal Butarque on November 24, 2024 in Leganes, Spain. Leganes Estadio Municipal Butarque Madrid Spain

Advertisement

As Ancelotti stated patience will be crucial as they continue their development, given the fierce competition they face. Endrick is competing for a place alongside Kylian Mbappe, while Arda is competing against Vinicius Jr, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo, and even Jude Bellingham. Despite the intense competition, both players have a bright future at the club and are expected to play an important role in Real Madrid’s future success.

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe already knows what he´ll invest his Real Madrid earnings

Endrick’s journey at Real Madrid: Challenges and potential

The 18-year-old Brazilian sensation joined Real Madrid this summer in a highly anticipated $38 million transfer from Palmeiras. Despite his age, Endrick had already showcased his talent by scoring 21 goals in 82 appearances for the Brazilian club, earning the attention of Real Madrid scout Juni Calafat.

Known for his explosive power and sharp soccer IQ, Endrick has drawn comparisons to Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário. His ability to find space and execute with precision has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, marking him as one of the sport’s most exciting young prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Endrick’s start at Real Madrid has been slower than some fans expected. With just 2 goals in 14 matches, he is yet to fully find his rhythm. Despite this, the club remains confident in his potential, banking on the raw talent he has consistently demonstrated on the field.

Arda Guler’s start to life in Madrid

The promising Turkish talent, who made the move to Real Madrid in 2023 from Fenerbahce for $20 million, quickly impressed with a strong record of 9 goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for his former club, a solid return for a player so young.

Advertisement

However, his debut season at Real Madrid was marked by a series of injuries, which sidelined him for 145 days. It was a tough setback for the 19 year-old, adjusting to life at one of the world’s biggest clubs. This season, though, he is fully recovered and scoring 7 goals and 1 assist in 29 appearances.

Advertisement

The club’s interest in him was sparked by his comparison to Mesut Ozil, and it’s easy to see why. With a similar playing style, characterized by exceptional vision, precise passing, and pace, the Turkish playmaker has filled the need for a quick-thinking, creative midfielder in Madrid’s ranks.