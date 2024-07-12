Kylian Mbappe after his millionaire signing for Real Madrid, could make a substantial investment. Find out all the details.

While waiting for his official presentation with Real Madrid next Tuesday, July 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappe is already thinking about the future. Beyond his brand-new career at the new club, the French star would be considering the possibility of investing.

In addition to his successful football career, Mbappe is beginning to take his first steps in the business world. It is estimated that with the mere presence of the French star he could attract new investors.

Recently, France and Kyliam Mbappe have been eliminated from the semifinals of Euro 2024 by Spain, in a match where the Spaniards beat them 2-1 in regulation time.

Mbappe: footballer and now investor?

Kylian Mbappe, a new Real Madrid player, is reportedly considering investing in Stade Malherbe Caen, a French Ligue 2 team. According to the French media Ouest France, Mbappe and his entourage are interested in acquiring the club, which is in a difficult financial situation after the withdrawal of the Oaktree company.

An eal Madrid fan holds a Mbappe scarf up during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Stade Malherbe Caen, founded in 1905, has competed in Ligue 1 on several occasions, but is currently in the French second division. The withdrawal of Oaktree, who had saved the club from bankruptcy during the pandemic, has left the team in a vulnerable situation. The possible investment in the Stade Malherbe Caen would be another example of his ambition and vision of the future.