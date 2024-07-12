While waiting for his official presentation with Real Madrid next Tuesday, July 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappe is already thinking about the future. Beyond his brand-new career at the new club, the French star would be considering the possibility of investing.
In addition to his successful football career, Mbappe is beginning to take his first steps in the business world. It is estimated that with the mere presence of the French star he could attract new investors.
Recently, France and Kyliam Mbappe have been eliminated from the semifinals of Euro 2024 by Spain, in a match where the Spaniards beat them 2-1 in regulation time.
Mbappe: footballer and now investor?
Kylian Mbappe, a new Real Madrid player, is reportedly considering investing inStade Malherbe Caen, a French Ligue 2 team. According to the French media Ouest France, Mbappe and his entourage are interested in acquiring the club, which is in a difficult financial situation after the withdrawal of the Oaktree company.
Stade Malherbe Caen, founded in 1905, has competed in Ligue 1 on several occasions, but is currently in the French second division. The withdrawal of Oaktree, who had saved the club from bankruptcy during the pandemic, has left the team in a vulnerable situation. The possible investment in the Stade Malherbe Caen would be another example of his ambition and vision of the future.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.