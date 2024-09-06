Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that only one top player today gives him the same unique feeling on the field as Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry.

Former Spanish soccer player Cesc Fabregas, who has shared a dressing room with legends such as Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, has expressed his admiration for Erling Haaland, comparing him to these two soccer greats.

Cesc Fabregas has had the opportunity to play alongside some of the best soccer players in history. His experience at clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona have allowed him to know first-hand the impact that players like Messi and Henry can have on a team.

The Spaniard, who currently serves as coach of Como 1907, stressed the importance of having players of this caliber on a team. In a recent interview for the BBC podcast, the Spaniard stated that Haaland has an aura similar to Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, capable of changing the course of a match.

“I would struggle, in my time over the last 20 years, to find a striker of this magnitude. There are only two players that I really felt going into games, ‘Ok, these guys are going to make a difference, or they’re going to change the game, or something is going to happen even if we are losing or struggling during the game.’ One is Thierry Henry, and the second one is Lionel Messi.”

Haaland, the new soccer phenomenon

Erling Haaland has proven to be one of the most talented strikers of his generation. His goalscoring ability, physical strength, and speed make him a constant threat to any defense. With his arrival at Manchester City, Haaland has cemented his status as one of the brightest stars in world soccer.

The importance of leaders on the field

The presence of players like Messi, Henry, and now Haaland is essential for any team. These players not only contribute goals and assists but also inspire their teammates and create an atmosphere of confidence in the dressing room.