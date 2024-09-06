Trending topics:
Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that only one top player today gives him the same unique feeling on the field as Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry.

Manager of Como Cesc Fabregas during the Serie A match between Udinese and Como at Stadio Friuli on September 01, 2024 in Udine, Italy.
Manager of Como Cesc Fabregas during the Serie A match between Udinese and Como at Stadio Friuli on September 01, 2024 in Udine, Italy.

By Alexander Rosquez

Former Spanish soccer player Cesc Fabregas, who has shared a dressing room with legends such as Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, has expressed his admiration for Erling Haaland, comparing him to these two soccer greats.

Cesc Fabregas has had the opportunity to play alongside some of the best soccer players in history. His experience at clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona have allowed him to know first-hand the impact that players like Messi and Henry can have on a team.

The Spaniard, who currently serves as coach of Como 1907, stressed the importance of having players of this caliber on a team. In a recent interview for the BBC podcast, the Spaniard stated that Haaland has an aura similar to Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, capable of changing the course of a match.

“I would struggle, in my time over the last 20 years, to find a striker of this magnitude. There are only two players that I really felt going into games, ‘Ok, these guys are going to make a difference, or they’re going to change the game, or something is going to happen even if we are losing or struggling during the game.’ One is Thierry Henry, and the second one is Lionel Messi.”

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester City FC. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester City FC. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Haaland, the new soccer phenomenon

Erling Haaland has proven to be one of the most talented strikers of his generation. His goalscoring ability, physical strength, and speed make him a constant threat to any defense. With his arrival at Manchester City, Haaland has cemented his status as one of the brightest stars in world soccer.

The importance of leaders on the field

The presence of players like Messi, Henry, and now Haaland is essential for any team. These players not only contribute goals and assists but also inspire their teammates and create an atmosphere of confidence in the dressing room.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

